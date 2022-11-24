JI lauds Gen Bajwa’s pledge of non-interference in politics

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq appreciated the outgoing army chief Gen Bajwa's pledge of non-interference in politics by the army in future, saying that practical measures must also be seen in this regard.
If the establishment remains neutral as per its promise, the politics of PDM and PTI will come to an end, since the narrative of both sides revolves around Gen Bajwa's stick, he said while addressing the participants of training workshop of JI workers at Mansoora on Wednesday.
He said both PTI and PDM owe their power to the establishment’s blessing. Some are involved in robbing Tosha Khana gifts, someone took costly cars, some got away with diamond necklace or watches. He said without the rule of the constitution, the country cannot move forward, adding that JI is the only solution for the implementation of the system of Quran and Sunnah in Pakistan. He said the people must bring forward competent and honest people in elections.
