One killed in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Armed men killed a person in a crowded bazaar over a domestic dispute here on Wednesday.
The gunmen stabbed and also shot Azmat Ali in Jamrud bazaar. The police took timely action by arresting two accused identified as Asadullah and Ajabullah.
According to police sources, the attackers and the victim belong to Landikotal tehsil and there had been a domestic dispute between them.
A case of murder was registered and the arrestees were locked up in Jamrud where further investigation was launched.
