CTD arrests two ‘Daesh terrorists’

LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested two terrorists, including the most wanted commander of the banned organization Daesh, Khalid/Muhammad Nabi, during two operations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The CTD spokesman said the CTD, acting on a tip-off, arrested Khalid/Muhammad Nabi who had a Pakistani identity card by false name. A huge quantity of explosives was recovered from him. The explosives were to be used in sabotage activities in Rawalpindi. During investigations, Khalid revealed that six years ago, he was appointed as Ameer of Daesh (ISIS) Khorasan Dalswali Noor Gul after pledging allegiance to the former Daesh caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Khalid had been arrested by Afghan forces in 2019 and was imprisoned in Jalalabad and Pul-e-Charkhi jails. After the Taliban government came into power in 2021, he escaped when the Pul-e-Charkhi jail was broken. He then illegally entered Pakistan from Afghanistan. He got a fake identity card in the name of Muhammad Khalid to hide his identity.