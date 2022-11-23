Coalition formed to combat human trafficking

LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has launched CSOs coalition on combating trafficking in person and modern-day slavery in Pakistan to combat the issue of human trafficking and bonded labour. The organisations which are part of this coalition have expertise to deal with trafficking in persons.

SSDO is working on combating human trafficking and bonded labour in Pakistan through capacity enhancement, strengthening coordination and awareness raising among all stakeholders including parliamentarians, law enforcement agencies, officials of government departments concerned, judiciary and prosecution, academia, media, victim service providers and potential victim communities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The SSDO is now working on reducing rate of trafficking in persons and providing better victim protection while developing a comprehensive cross-sectoral approach for prevention, protection, and prosecution of TIP (trafficking in persons) cases along with building partnership with specific organisations and donors working on TIP, said SSDO press release.