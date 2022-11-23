PU workshop on corrosion control

LAHORE:Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) president Engr Tahir Ikram has said that like other natural hazards such as earthquakes or severe weather disturbances, corrosion can cause physical and economic loss to national assets, structures and engineering components including daily use appliances.

He was addressing a training workshop on corrosion and its prevention at Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering. The workshop was organised by PAMF. Faculty of Chemicals & Materials Engineering Dean Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani, PAMF Secretary General Dr Amjed Ali, 50 scientists and engineers from various educational and R&D institutions participated in the workshop.

UVAS holds various activities on World Fisheries Day: The Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of ‘Sustainable Fisheries: Building a Future for Everyone’ at Ravi Campus Pattoki on Tuesday. Various activities including awareness walk, seminar, value added products development and models of modern aquaculture competition organised to mark the day.

UO signs MoUs with three varsities: The University of Okara (UO) on Tuesday has entered into pacts with three universities - Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur (GSCWU), the University of Poonch Rawalakot (UPR) and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur - for academic and research collaborations regarding the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

UO VC Prof Dr M Wajid and the VC, UPR, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar signed the first MoU. Under this pact, the two universities will hold joint international conferences, seminars and webinars on various areas of pure and social sciences.

Smog awareness counters set up in LGH: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar distributed pamphlets for awareness on smog and air pollution among the citizens on Tuesday.

Prof Dr Al-Fareed said that due to the increasing threat of climate change like smog, air pollution and other problems we have to take precautionary measures and create awareness among the general public for which special counters have been set up in the OPD & Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that there is a dire need for motorcyclists to ensure strict use of glasses and avoid to go outside the homes if any hurdles in breathing.