‘Conducive US-China relations good for global stability’

Islamabad : Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen for global stability.

The SAPM was addressing a roundtable discussion on “US-China relations amid a shifting global order organised by the Institute of Regional Studies here Tuesday.

Mr Fatemi said that China and the US were looking for grounds to continue their collaboration. For Pakistan, easing tensions between the two countries that it wished to engage with, was a glad tiding. He observed that the recent meeting in Bali was reflective not only of both countries’ intention to engage but mainly to lessen the temperature in order to fit the requirements of diplomacy. He opined that the Biden-Xi meeting was the subject of serious analysis by the media and members of the policy circles in both Washington and Beijing.

Fatemi said that the rapprochement between China and the US under President Richard Nixon was a very constructive development in global diplomacy. Following 2000, the US and China entered the stage of economic engagement and added that ever since China’s economic growth had been remarkable.

Reminiscing the trajectory of US-China relations, Fatemi said that by the time of Obama’s election, the Chinese economy had grown to become the second largest in size. Hence, Obama redirected the ‘pivot’ towards Asia which was formerly towards Europe. It is this pivot that had blossomed into regional and cross-regional arrangements like QUAD and I2U2 etc. He continued that there were serious convergences in Trump’s and Obama’s policies on China and also that, Joe Biden was pursuing similar strategy with regard to China.