Role of DRCs hailed

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Tuesday lauded the role of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), in sustainable solution of issues faced by masses.

The RPO was speaking at a meeting of DRC Swat at Regional Police Office Saidu Sharif Swat. Chairman and members of all local DRCs belonging to Swat attended the meeting.

The RPO reviewed overall performance of all DRCs in terms of public services delivery through their decisions and agreed with the form to include some proposals to make the council more effective for speedy provision of services in resolving social problems. The RPO also learned about various problems faced by DRCs and assured them of their solution.

The RPO said that the DRC forum provide services according to the basics teaching of Islam and directions of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for maintaining peace and reconciliation among people.