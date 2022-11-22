Three-day Urs of Khadim Rizvi concludes

LAHORE:Three-day second Urs of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder ameer of Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), culminated here on Monday with special prayers for the martyrs of finality of the Prophethood, security, prosperity and solidarity of the nation and the country.

Addressing the closing session, TLP ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi vowed not to withdraw an inch from the mission of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, saying ‘though our workers and office-bearers are being persecuted by police crackdown, threats are being given to jail and crush us, to break our spirit’.

He questioned the narrative of having weapons’ exhibition in Karachi with the slogan that weapons are for peace, saying despite this slogan the country has never witnessed peace during the last four decades. He advised the rulers to only once try to say that the weapons are for protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), then all world powers will bow to your feet.

He extended the message to the entire world that the basic discord with them is the blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), warning that if they did not refrain from it then it would lead to war.

He rebuffed the talk of threat to Pakistan's nuclear assets, terming it an enemy ploy, and said TLP’s aim is to protect the nuclear assets at all costs.

He condemned the KPK government for opening fire on peaceful TLP workers marching for the honour of the Prophet (PBUH) and said those responsible for that carnage would meet their fate soon. He said even the martyrdoms did not dampen the workers’ spirits.

TLP supreme council chief Pir Syed Zaheer Al Hasan Shah, Sahibzada Anas Hussain Rizvi, Allama Shafiq Amini, Maulana Abdul Sattar Saeedi and Allama Ghulam Ghos Bagdadi, while addressing, said TLP is the only party in country’s history that rose to such prominence within record time and it is only the blessing of Allah as a reward of protecting the honour of the Prophet (PBUH). They said TLP’s slogan is not dependent on the media, social media, or any power in the world.