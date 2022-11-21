Sellers overcharge on perishable items

LAHORE: Fruits, vegetables, grains and other daily use items are being sold at exorbitant prices whereas the official price list being flouted by the sellers.

The City deputy commissioner recently announced reduction in rates of pulses, but their prices increased. Quality pulses are being sold 30 to 80 percent higher rate than the official rates while the sellers refused to sell at the official rates claiming that the rates issued by the deputy commissioner is much lower than their purchase rates. Similar situation was witnessed in the prices of fruits, vegetables and meat. Chicken (meat) sellers across the City sold meat Rs30 to 50 per kg higher than the official rates. Red meat sellers selling beef at Rs700-900 per kg and mutton at Rs1,900 to 2,300 per kg but the government has failed to check the price. This week price of chicken was further increased by Rs79 per kg, fixed at Rs260-268 per kg, sold at Rs290-320 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs402 per kg, and sold Rs450-700 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs76-82 per kg, B-Grade Rs68-73 per kg, C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, mixed sold at Rs120 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs57-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs52-57 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg, C-grade at Rs44-48 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white further gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs185-197 kg, sold at Rs230-250 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, at Rs160-170 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg, and C-grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs130-138 per kg, sold at sold at Rs160-170 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs178-190 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg, B-grade at Rs160-170 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs138-146 per kg, B&C sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of garlic local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs225-235 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs285-295 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.