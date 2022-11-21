Traders term politics of protest marches not in country’s interest

Rawalpindi : The traders’ bodies of the city have announced not to be part of any political protest march, saying that it would adversely affect business activities and the national economy.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Punjab Sharjeel Mir, in a statement, said that some political elements were creating anarchy-like situations for self-interests.

He said the politics of long marches would be destructive for traders and the country’s economy.

Mir added that the country has been facing different challenges and cannot afford such activities that would cause political instability and adversely affect the economy. Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafique, while talking to this agency, urged all political parties to sit together and find a solution to pull the country out of the political crises so that trade activities could be restored. He said that country’s current political and economic uncertainty was "problematic", and if urgent steps were not taken timely it would further worsen the country’s economy.

He said uncertainty had stagnated businesses and the entire economic system, with protests, sit-ins, and long marches. RCCI former president Sohail Altaf said that political mistrust and polarization had led the country to such a point that if timely measures were not taken, it would be impossible to return, “we have to think for the country beyond political affiliation.”

President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said that business activities were in decline, and there was a need to take the country out of confrontation.

Paracha said the sit-in and protest marches by some political parties would harm peace in the country, ultimately hindering economic growth.