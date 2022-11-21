Meteor lights up Norwegian night sky!

Oslo: A meteor that lit up the night sky over southwest Norway as it burned up in the atmosphere was from the Taurid meteor shower, experts said on Sunday.

The unusually bright meteor -- called a bolide -- was visible from large parts of southern Norway when it lit up the sky just after 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Saturday evening. “It was very powerful, and burned up completely in the atmosphere,” Morten Bilet, founder of Norsk meteornettverk (Norwegian Meteor Network), told AFP. As the meteor burnt up, a flash shimmered in multiple colours across the sky, sparking a string of puzzled calls to police.