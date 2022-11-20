‘World Cup of surprises’ kicks off in Qatar today

Argentina supporters are seen in Doha, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. AFP

DOHA: For 12 years since winning the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar has been facing questions and criticism.

The host country will find ample opportunity to answer its critics when the World Cup kicks off with an opening game featuring Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium (9pm PST).

The first FIFA World Cup to be held in a Muslim, Middle Eastern country has been hit by a series of controversies but the focus will now be shifting towards on-field happenings with the likes of mega stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in action during the 32-nation spectacle.

On the day before the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino accused the West of “hypocrisy” in its reporting about Qatar’s human rights record.

In an extraordinary monologue at a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence of Qatar and the tournament. And just two days before the event, organisers announced fans would not be able to purchase or consume alcohol inside or within the perimeter area of any of the eight stadiums.

At 29 days from start to finish (20 November to 18 December), this will be the shortest World Cup since Argentina 1978. On Saturday, German legend Jurgen Klinsmann said that an underdog could go far in what he is predicting will be a “World Cup of surprises” in Qatar. The hosts play Ecuador in the opening game Sunday of the first World Cup held in the northern hemisphere winter. The change from the usual June-July slot means this World Cup falls in the middle of the club season in Europe, where the majority of leading players are based. This is also just the second World Cup in Asia.

“I think this could be a World Cup of surprises because if some of the kind of underdogs — maybe if it’s an African nation, if it’s an Asian team — if they are courageous I think you can go actually far in this tournament,” Klinsmann told a press conference in Doha. “It is not a tournament to sit back and defend. I think it’s a tournament that really invites you to go, be courageous and go forward. “I don’t think you go very far if you just have a defensive approach in this tournament,” added Klinsmann. Now 58, the former striker played in the West Germany team that won the World Cup in 1990 and later coached Germany to third place as hosts in 2006. The World Cup is starting just a week after the last matches were played in Europe’s leading leagues, leaving little time for national teams to prepare.