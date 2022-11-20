FIFA kicks off

Qatar will create sporting history on Sunday (today) when they make their debut in the FIFA World Cup at the stunning $850 million Al Bayt Stadium near Doha. The hosts will take on South American qualifiers Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with high hopes of a triumphant start in front of a packed crowd of 60,000 fans, mostly supporting the home team. Sounds like the start of a happy story? Hardly so. To reach this point, the Qataris have spent around $200 billion over a period of more than 12 years. As a reward, they became the first Arab nation to host the football World Cup. But unfortunately, the focus in the lead up to the 32-nation event has been mostly on non-footballing issues, with Qatar having to answer some tough questions regarding its human rights record, especially relating to its treatment of its migrant workforce. The country, however, has been defended by FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino who lashed out at the "hypocrisy" of Western critics, saying "This moral lesson-giving – one-sided – is just hypocrisy.”

The FIFA World Cup is certainly a global celebration not just of football but sport itself. Often described as the greatest show on earth, the FIFA World Cup is certainly the most followed international sporting spectacle, even bigger than the Olympic Games. Billions of people will be focused on the goings-on in the tiny Gulf country over the next one month. Fans from even countries like Pakistan whose teams are not competing in the World Cup will be joining the rest of the world in following the heroics of footballing talismans like Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo, both of whom will likely be playing their last World Cup. Messi who is often compared with fellow Argentina legend Diego Maradona and Brazil’s Pele will be looking for perhaps the biggest personal milestone of his career. His fans believe that Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. But unlike Maradona and Pele, Messi has never won the greatest prize in international football – the World Cup. This is the 35-year-old’s last chance. And perhaps his best. Argentina will be one of the favourites for the title having landed in Qatar with a 36-match unbeaten run.

Just like Messi, Ronaldo will also be hoping for a memorable swansong. At 37, Ronaldo is one of the mega stars in the sporting world. He has a world-record 117 international goals and is expected to become the first man to score in five World Cups. Then there will be Brazil’s Neymar looking to help the South Americans win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar. Defending champions France will be hoping to thwart the likes of Argentina and Brazil to retain the coveted crown with the help of top-notch international stars like Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Teams like Germany, England and Spain must also be fancying their chances. Hosts Qatar meanwhile are sure to be looking to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second host country to crash out in the first round. South Africa are the only nation in World Cup history to have suffered that fate. To stay alive, Qatar will not just need a solid start against Ecuador today but will also need to punch above their weight against European giants the Netherlands and African contenders Senegal in other Group A matches. Back in 2010, Qatar sprang a major surprise by winning its World Cup bid. Whether it’s football team can carry on from there remains to be seen.