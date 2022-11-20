Was Shoaib-Sania ‘divorce’ a publicity stunt?

ISLAMABAD: Seems like all is well between Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Amid speculations of the couple’s alleged divorce, an over-the-top media platform, on Saturday, took to their Instagram handle and announced that Sania and Shoaib are coming up with their show titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.
Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon.”
The poster shows Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. The particular announcement has left netizens confused. “Was it a publicity stunt?” a social media user commented. “So divorce was for publicity purposes. Shame,” another one wrote, Indian media reported. Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Recently, many reports circulated online, claiming Shoiab and Sania have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and co-parenting their son.
The couple has not commented on the rumours yet. Indian media outlets however reported different angles as Sania started posting solo pictures amid rumors. Lately, Shoaib wished Sania on her 36th birthday but she has not reacted or replied to the post. Malik also tried to clear the air when asked about his marriage. The seasoned cricketer refrained to share details and briefly asked the interviewer to ignore the rumors
