Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza a happy birthday amid divorce rumours

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (left) and Indian cricketer Sania Mirza. — Twitter/@realshoaibmalik

While social media is rife with reports of divorce between former Pakistan national squad skipper Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the cricketer expressed love for his wife on her birthday.



Neither Shoaib nor Sania, who turned 36 this year, have broken their silence on the rumours as yet.



Malik took to social media to wish Sania a happy birthday on her special and big day. Malik also shared a cute throwback photo of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

"Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..," the cricketer wrote.

The birthday wish from Shoaib was a sigh of relief for the fans, who have praying the rumours are false.

Several media outlets have published reports of the couple parting ways, but no confirmation has been reported from either yet. According to sources said both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues.

However, a source close to Malik claims that the rumours of their divorce are false. The differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.