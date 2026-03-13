Bryce Huff shocks NFL with retirement at 27 to start company fighting lithium battery fires

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 27 after six seasons in the league.

Huff revealed the decision on Thursday and said he plans to start a company focused on preventing lithium ion battery fires.

Advertisement

The company, called Naberstone, aims to develop technology and infrastructure to deal with fires caused by modern battery systems.

In his announcement, Huff explained the motivation behind his decision to step away from football.

“It’s time for the next chapter of my life. I’m building a company called Naberstone. Lithium-ion batteries power the modern world but they carry a fire risk that current suppression technology was never designed to solve. We’re building safety infrastructure specifically for that problem. Proprietary suppression systems, advanced detection technology and containment built for lithium-ion battery events,” he said.

“This mission will save lives and protect critical infrastructure as battery technology continues to scale. I can’t ask the people who believe in this mission to go all in if I’m not willing to do the same. Football gave me everything and now it’s time for me to give everything to something new”, he added.

Huff said injuries and time away from the field led him to rethink his future.

“Through all of it, I realized something. Football has been my entire life. I have played since I was four years old, but at 27 years old, I know I’m capable of giving the world more than just football.”