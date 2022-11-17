Sania Mirza's new solo picture adds fuel to divorce rumours

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza gave rise to rumours of a divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik as she posted a solo picture chilling in Dubai.



The tennis ace is keeping her fans and followers guessing with her silence over the rumours. She has also yet to respond Malik's wish on her 36th birthday. However, she has shared a couple of social media posts since then.

In her latest post, Sania shared a picture in which she is seen in a pleasant mood. The athlete is all smiles and dressed casually in the photo that she captioned:

"Fun times @globalvillageuae."

It has been just a few days since Sania's birthday on which Malik shared a sweet throwback picture of the couple enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity, amid reports of their divorce.

The birthday wish from Shoaib was a sigh of relief for fans, who have been praying for the rumours to be false but Sania has neither liked nor replied to the post.

Several media outlets have published reports of the couple parting ways, but no confirmation has been given from either yet. According to sources said both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues.

However, a source close to Malik claims that the rumours of their divorce are false. Differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.