Do your own job

This letter refers to the news story ‘Protest rights subject to limits: Supreme Court’ (November 18, 2022). The refusal of the Supreme Court to intervene in a purely political matter is praiseworthy. Political matters should be resolved in the political sphere. In recent years, our politicians have decided to make the courts arbiters of matters they need to decide amongst themselves. What is the point of being elected by the people if one is going to shift their duties to unelected officials?

It is time to put an end to this trend. Politicians should take responsibility for their conduct and sort out their own issues. The courts are supposed to be, primarily, an avenue to resolve civil and criminal disputes. If the courts spend all their time dealing with political matters, it is the people who will suffer.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada