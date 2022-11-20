Seniority bias

In our public education system, teachers are promoted on the basis of seniority as opposed to their competence and performance. We have all seen the results of this method: parents have lost any faith in public schools and are sending their children to private schools at great expense.

Teachers should be selected on the basis of how well they can teach, not by how long they have been on the job. This seems like an obvious point, yet our rulers are not exactly famous for their intelligence.

Noor Mustafa

Karachi