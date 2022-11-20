Unsafe campuses

This refers to the letter, ‘No campus for women’ (November 18, 2022) by Abdul Malik Rauf. The letter highlights the prevalence of sexual harassment against female students on university campuses and how the concerned authorities are not doing enough to protect their students.

This situation is unacceptable. Our universities should be places of learning where young men and women are able to flourish and build strong foundations for their future. These students are also Pakistan’s future, by neglecting them we are neglecting the country.

Sattar Samad

Turbat