Russia says ‘fortifying’ annexed Crimean Peninsula

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was strengthening positions on the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Kyiv´s forces reclaim territory in the neighbouring Kherson region.

“Fortification work is being carried out on the territory of Crimea under my control with the aim of guaranteeing the security of all Crimeans,” the Moscow-appointed governor of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

Russia annexed Crimea in the wake of nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations that led to the ouster of Ukraine´s former Kremlin-friendly president. It was used as a launching pad in February for what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Aksyonov said that the fortification work was being carried out even though the military and law enforcement were already taking measures. Ukraine forces in recent months have been pushing a counter-offensive in the south of the country and last week reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region bordering Crimea.