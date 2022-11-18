Will not let misinformation hamper US-Pak ties: US spokesman

WASHINGTON: The United States has said it values longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to its interests, reported Geo News.
US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel on Wednesday said, “And ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan.”
“The US doesn’t have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another. We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles,” said Vedant Patel. Patel’s remarks come after PTI Chairman Imran Khan withdrew his narrative on the “US conspiracy” that allegedly led to his ouster as the prime minister in an interview with Financial Times. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States,” Khan said while expressing a desire to mend ties with Washington. Vedant Patel refused to comment on Imran Khan’s statement on his visit to Russia. He reiterated that his country has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests not just in the region, but also the world.
