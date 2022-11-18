Mardan mayor orders action against illegal townships

MARDAN: The mayor of Mardan, Himaytullah Mayar, on Thursday directed the officials to take action against the illegal townships and conversion of agricultural lands into residential societies. He issued the directives while chairing a meeting arranged at his office, which was attended by relevant officials.

The mayor said that action should be launched against the illegal townships and housing societies soon. He advised the masses to get information about the status of any housing society before buying a plot whether the housing society or township was duly approved by the

tehsil municipal administration or not.

Himaytullah Mayar said that electricity, gas, telephone and other facilities would not be provided to the housing society or plaza constructed in violation of the approved map. Assurance to resolve traffic

problems:

A senior official said that steps were being taken to resolve the traffic problem in the Mardan district.

Talking to journalists at the Mardan Press Club, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ali Khan, said the crime control was one of the top priorities of the police. He added that instructions had been issued to the force to trace untraced cases and facilitate citizens.

The official said that Police Khidmat Markaz had been established in the Saddar Police Station for the convenience of the people. The official said the police Madadgars were present at the police stations to help the public.