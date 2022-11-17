Court sentences TV preacher to 8,658 years

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt: Negotiators at the UN climate summit are working out the details of a proposal for wealthy...
PARIS: France´s top criminal court on Wednesday rejected attempts to reopen an investigation into the president of...
KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: Nasa launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on...
MUMBAI: Hunched over laptops in small office cubicles, a group of Indian fact-checkers is on the frontlines of a war...
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait put seven people to death for murder on Wednesday, the public prosecutions service said, as the...
STRASBOURG, France: A former French archbishop admitted on Wednesday to “inappropriate acts” with a young adult...
Comments