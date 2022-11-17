 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Court sentences TV preacher to 8,658 years

By AFP
November 17, 2022

ISTANBUL: An Istanbul court on Wednesday sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called “kittens” to 8,658 years in prison in a retrial, local media reported.

