Islamabad : The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected student council held at IMCG(PG), G-10/4, here on Tuesday. Ex-principal of the college Prof. Farhat Mujtaba graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The programme commenced with Qiraat, Naat followed by the introduction of the chief guest, a truly awe inspiring personality. Among the new elected council executives are: Maryum Maqbool (president), Iman Imran (vice president), Areeba Sadiq (general secretary), Ayesha Cheema (joint secretary), Maryum Maqbool (English debating secretary), Javeria Tayyub (Urdu debating secretary) Quratul Ain (dramatic secretary) Mahnoor (Vocal Art secretary), Ume Habiba (sports secretary) and Javeria Sabir (deputy sports secretary). As a tribute to Allama Iqbal, college vocal artists recited articulated extracts from Iqbal's poetry.