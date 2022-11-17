Minister briefed on Wasa projects

LAHORE:Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid along with his delegation visited head office of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Mehmood-ur-Rashid and Managing Director Wasa Ghaffran Ahmed. DMD Hafiz Ejaz Rasool, Abdul Latif, Director Sohail Sindh, Abdul Karim, Rana Adil Farooq and other officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various ongoing public welfare projects and regional issues in the City. During the meeting, various water and sewage schemes were reviewed in the presence of public representatives.

Wasa MD while addressing the meeting said that providing the best services to the citizens was top priority of the agency. He assured the public representatives to solve the problems within shortest possible time.

He told the minister work on filtration plants and tube-wells in various areas was in progress. He said public will also get a big relief from the underground water tank within the limits of Allama Iqbal Town.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held to solve the problems of Union Council 87 and 88, the constituency of Mian Mahmood Rashid. The MD said that desalination will continue in a phased manner at the town level. He directed the Wasa officials to carry out surveys in various areas along with public representatives.