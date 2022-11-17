Over 3,000 issued digital challans

LAHORE:Traffic police Wednesday replaced manual challan books with e-challan on The Mall and issued more than 3,000 digital challans to traffic rules violators.

The challans were issued on the violations of helmet wearing, driving without licence, lane, one way and wrong parking. According to CTO office, digital challaning would save other resources, including printing of challan books. It would save data of challans and their locations. In case of a challan, the citizen will immediately receive a challan message from 8070 and by entering the vehicle number or ID card number in the app one can get information.