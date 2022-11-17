Meesha case adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar by December 2. In his suit, Ali Zafar said the allegations tarnished his image in the general public and his family had been facing agony and pain. He asked the court to issue a decree against Meesha Shafi and direct her to pay Rs1 billion as damages to him. The court has adjourned as the counsels were busy in superior courts.