Customs to digitise rebate payments

KARACHI: Swift payment of customs rebate without any human involvement is a top priority area to enable exporters to enhance their exports, a Customs official stated on Wednesday.
“Export enhancement is a national cause and facilitation to exporters shall be a great service to the nation. Resolving the genuine problems of exporters on same day is our aim,” Muhammad Yaqoob Mako, Chief Collector of Customs, Enforcement (South), FBR said, according to a press release by Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA).
