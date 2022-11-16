Gas supply to Pakistan Steel: ECC okays Rs1.258bn for SSGC

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 1.258 billion for the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) to continue gas supply to the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) primarily to preserve the Coke Oven Batteries and refractory kilns of the country’s largest non-functional industrial unit.

The committee that met here with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the chair approved the funds for 16-month gas bills from the already approved budgetary allocation of Rs10 billion to the PSM for FY 2022-23 and releasing of an amount of Rs 298.248 million for the period from March to June 2022. The Ministry of Industries and Production had sought the release of funds for the SSGC for gas supply to the PSM that is non-functional since June 2005 and low-flame gas of 2 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) is being supplied to the mill to preserve the Coke Oven Batteries and refractory kilns.

The forum also extended RLNG supplies to the Agritech and Fatimafert until December 2022 to increase urea production and meet local demands. The ECC permitted the extension of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package and Sasta Atta Initiatives for KP through the USC until June 30, 2023. However, the summary of the Petroleum Division’s plan to deregulate premium kerosene oil, light diesel oil and E-10 was postponed.

The ECC allowed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Human Rights to receive technical supplementary grants. It also approved Rs 100 million for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the creation of the Film and Drama Finance Fund for the promotion and support of the film industry in Pakistan.

Another Rs9.767 billion including a $12.667

million foreign exchange component (FEC) for the Ministry of Defence against various approved projects during FY 2022-23 was approved. The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) got Rs60.606 million.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries, the chairman FBR and other officers attended the meeting.