Teacher training

One of the major problems in our education system is the lack of training for teachers. It is crucial for teachers to be trained in order to bring out the full potential of their students.
There should be an initiative to train our teachers in the latest methods so that our students can get the best education possible.
Maria Yaseen
Turbat
