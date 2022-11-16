Vintage Pakistan

As one of many cricket aficionados in Pakistan, I can attest to the fact that our hearts overrule our heads when it comes to supporting our team. Every time there is a game, our emotions get the better of us. The same, unfortunately, can be said of our batsmen, who are prone to playing rash shots in crunch moments. Furthermore, when we compare our batting line-up with what other countries have to offer, it is plain to see that our methods and tactics are far behind the top teams. The Pakistan bowling department is an exception.
‘Topsy-turvy’ is the perfect word to describe the Pakistan cricket team, a mirror-image of our national character. Unless we change things in the batting department, we will never win consistently. Then again, such clear thinking and effective execution goes against who we are.
Fraz Sabir Awan
Karachi
