Iran issues first death sentence after ‘riots’

Tehran: Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in “riots”, amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary´s Mizan Online website said.

The accused was sentenced in a Tehran court to death for the crime of “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth”, one of the most serious offences under Iranian law,Mizan Online reported.

Another court in Tehran sentenced five others to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order”.

All those convicted can appeal their sentence, Mizan added. Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also security personnel, have been killed during the protests, which the authorities have branded as “riots”. Earlier on Sunday, the judiciary said it had charged more than 750 people in three provinces for involvement in such incidents.