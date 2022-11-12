 
Saturday November 12, 2022
UK summons Iranian diplomat

By AFP
November 12, 2022

London: Britain on Friday hauled in a senior Iranian diplomat after what it described as death threats against journalists living in the UK, following weeks of anti-regime protests. The move coincided with Melika Balali, 22, an Iranian-born wrestler now based in Scotland, receiving police protection after accusations that she too had been threatened by the Tehran regime.

