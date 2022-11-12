Teachers’ protest continues

Islamabad: The teachers of the federal colleges of Islamabad continued their protest under the banner of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA).

A rally was taken out from the Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9 with male and female teachers of various FG colleges attending it in large numbers. The teachers were wearing black arm bands and were raising slogans in favour of their demands. According to the teachers, the reason for their protest is the anti-education and anti-teacher policies of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The teachers said that the solution to their problems lies in the establishment of a separate higher education department on the pattern of the provincial education system. On the occasion, FGCTA president Dr Rahima Rehman said the FDE's discriminatory policies are harming four-year BS programmes, and two-year associate degree programmes of the Federal Government Colleges.

"FDE authorities are unable to understand the fabrics of these programs. The authorities are measuring primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary, and BS level education with the same yardstick which is not surprising. Each setup has its own dynamics. Moreover, college teachers’ rental ceiling, service structure, and promotion issues are not being addressed."

She said if the Ministry of Federal Education took over the FG colleges under its direct control, the issues of teachers and colleges will be resolved automatically. Prof Habibullah, Prof Farhan Azam, Prof Nazir Bhatta, Prof Muhammad Akram and Prof Tahir Mahmood also addressed the rally.