‘Saudi Arabia a true friend’

LAHORE:The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman is a proof that Pak-Saudi relations are strong, more pleasant than ever, and twenty two million people of Pakistan welcome their honorable guest from the bottom of their hearts.
Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been bound from the beginning in strong religious, defense, economic and economic ties that are time tested, and relation of Islam is stronger than all the relationships in the world. This was stated by Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Principal of Jamia Saeedia Salafiya, Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar in a statement on Friday.
