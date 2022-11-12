Forum discusses key issues of South Asia

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) Department of Political Science & International Relations organised a two-day biennial International Conference on “Whither Politics & Policy in South Asia: Building a Regional Perspective”.

According to a press release, both national and international academic experts expressed their views over a range of issues that South Asia, in general, and Pakistan, in particular, have been facing. Keynote speeches and roundtables explored issues of governance in the region both at micro and macro level, mapping contemporary debates on gender in South Asia, making a sense of decolonial struggles, climate change, a rise of populism in the region and regional impacts of US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Chairman Department of Political Science & International Relations Dr Shoaib Pervez shared that the whole initiative was aimed at empowering the students with rich insights about local and regional issues along with providing a platform to academics where they could share their take on the gaps between policy and politics, prevalent in South Asia. Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza appreciated the efforts put in by the Department of Political Science & International Relations in successfully holding the conference.