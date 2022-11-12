ATMs with cash

The ATMs of most of the banks are out of currency in the first few days of the month. This is the time the salaried class needs to withdraw cash. This negligent act by banks is creating a problem for many people.
The State Bank of Pakistan is requested to regulate a policy for banks to properly fill ATMs with currency, and to refill when they are about to run out of cash.
Mujeeb Ali Samo
Larkana
