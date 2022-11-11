PU stands 140th in QS rankings

LAHORE: QS World University Rankings, which is officially recognised by the Punjab government and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), has issued its new ranking of universities across Asia in which Punjab University (PU) has stood 140th, making a landmark jump of 92 points in just 4 years.

Previously, Punjab University was ranked 232nd in 2018 when its former Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar took charge. During his 4 years tenure, the university improved its international as well as Asian ranking significantly while its 15 subjects were ranked for the first time. In the latest rankings, PU has been ranked among world's 100-150 best universities in the subject of petroleum engineering while it was ranked among top 100 to 130 universities in the subject of religious studies. Now PU has been ranked among the top 19 percent universities in Asia.

The QS ranking patterns show that PU has continuously improved its international and Asian ranking in four years, which is a landmark achievement for the oldest university of the country. Meanwhile, The Nature Publishing Group has also ranked PU No 1 in terms of research publications in the field of natural sciences.