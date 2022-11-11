Hales, Buttler hammer India as England enter final

Ag AFP

ADELAIDE: Alex Hales and Jos Buttler hammered brilliant unbeaten half-centuries as England crushed India by 10 wickets on Thursday to set up a Twenty20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, Hales smashed seven sixes in his 86 and Buttler, who made 80, hit three in a spellbinding batting performance to cruise into Sunday´s final in Melbourne with four overs to spare.

It was a far cry from earlier in the tournament when England were shocked by Ireland.

"That feels a long time ago now," said Buttler.

"The character we´ve shown to get through the tournament since then, and put in our best performance today, has been amazing."

Hardik Pandya´s 33-ball 63 guided India to 168-6, but the total proved inadequate for an inspired opening pair, as England chase their second T20 crown after their 2010 triumph.

England captain Buttler smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for three boundaries in the opening over of their chase and his side never looked back.

He kept up the batting onslaught and Hales soon joined the big-hitting party as England raced to 63-0 in six overs.

Hales reached his 50 off 28 balls and was severe on Axar Patel, who leaked 28 runs in his three overs as the match was torn away from India in a flurry of sixes and fours.

Hales raised the team´s 100 with another six off Pandya and Buttler soon changed gears to catch up with his partner.

The skipper reached his fifty with a six and a four off Pandya to douse any hopes of India attempting to end their world title drought since their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph. He fittingly hit the winning runs with a six off Mohammed Shami to set up a repeat of the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England, which Pakistan won.

"We came here excited, it was a really good feeling when we came in," said b=Buttler.

"We always want to start as fast as we can and aggressive. Adil Rashid was (batting) down at number 11 today, and that gives us the freedom to come out aggressive, that depth."

Earlier, Virat Kohli made his fourth half-century of the tournament and put on a 61-run fourth-wicket stand with Pandya, who tore into the opposition attack in the final overs, taking 57 off the final three overs, including 20 off one from Sam Curran.

But it proved too little, too late, after a sluggish start with the bat against some disciplined England bowling and then a ragged performance in the field.

"It´s pretty disappointing how we turned up today," said captain Rohit Sharma.

"It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs.

"The way we started with the ball was not ideal. We were a little nervy, but you have to give credit to the openers as well. They played really well.

Score Board

England won the toss

India Innings

Rahul c †Buttler b Woakes 5

Sharma (c)c Curran b Jordan 27

Kohli c Rashid b Jordan 50

Yadav c Salt b Rashid 14

Pandya hit wicket b Jordan 63

Pant †run out (†Buttler/Jordan) 6

Ashwin not out 0

Extras: (w 3) 3

Total: 20 Ov 168/6

Did not bat: Patel, Kumar, Shami, Singh

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-56, 3-75, 4-136, 5-158, 6-168

Bowling: Stokes 2-0-18-0, Woakes 3-0-24-1, Curran 4-0-42-0, Rashid 4-0-20-1, Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Jordan 4-0-43-3

England Innings

Buttler (c)†not out 80

Hales not out 86

Extras: (w 4) 4

Total:16 Ov 170

Did not bat: Salt, Stokes, Brook, Livingstone, Ali, Curran, Woakes, Jordan, Rashid

Bowling: Kumar 2-0-25-0, Singh 2-0-15-0, Patel 4-0-30-0, Shami 3-0-39-0, Ashwin 2-0-27-0, Pandya 3-0-34-0

Match result: Eng won by 10 wickets

Man of the match: Alex Hales

Umpires: Dharmasena, Paul Reiffel