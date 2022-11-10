Pakistan finish third in Azlan Shah Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan routed Asian champions Japan 5-3 to clinch bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

This is after 11 years that Pakistan reached the victory stand in the event. The last time was 2011 when Pakistan played the final of the event against Australia.

The final will be played on Thursday (today) between the hosts Malaysia and South Korea.

In the first quarter, Kentaro Fukuda gave Japan the lead in the ninth minute but that was leveled by Pakistan’s Hanan Shahid in the 10th minute.

Pakistan scored two goals in the second quarter, one each by Arbaz and Rooman, to take control of the match.

Japan threatened to make a comeback in the third quarter as Yuma Nagai reduced Pakistan’s lead to one goal in the 30th minute. However, Rooman once again gave Pakistan a two-goal cushion in the 34th minute of the match.

In the final quarter, Yuma Nagai pulled one back for Japan in the 49th minute but Abdul Rana added another goal for Pakistan three minutes later.

It is pertinent to mention here that eight players of Pakistan made their international debut in this event. Six teams participated in the event, including the hosts Malaysia, South Korea, South Africa and Egypt.

Pakistan coach Ayaz Mehmood told 'The News' that it was a great performance of the Green-shirts who comprised inexperienced players except captain Umer Bhutta. "Pakistan direly needed a medal, and and reaching the victory podium proves that the young boys are talented enough to defeat strong teams," he added.

"Our boys' average age is less than 23. Eight of our players made their debut in this tournament. The others are also not much experienced. Most of them made their debut in Asia Cup 2022. So it is a great achievement. The team will be more successful when gradually this team gains experience," said Ayaz.