JUP slams Imran over long march

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e- Pakistan (JUP) on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and the state were their red line, adding institutions should not be dragged into politics.
They said the governor’s rule should be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for non-cooperation with the federal government.
Addressing a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, JUP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Fayyaz Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement and long march were an anti-state conspiracy.
JUP central joint secretary Mufti Abdul Wakil Qadir, Abdul Hadi Zaheer, provincial president of Fidayan Khatm-e-Nabuwat Qazi Shahrom Bacha, provincial spokesman for Ansar-ul-Abrar and others were also present on the occasion.
Fayyaz Khan said the allegations were being levelled against the Pakistan Army to create hatred for the armed forces despite the fact that they were protecting the motherland.
He added that the state institutions should not be dragged into politics as that would have dangerous consequences. The JUP leader said Imran Khan was making accusations against the state institutions to save, what they termed was, his dwindling political reputation.
He said the PTI leadership wanted to create a civil war in the country, adding Imran Khan loved his ego and arrogance more than the interest of the country and the nation. The country cannot afford any crisis, he added.
The JUP leader accused the PTI leaders of misleading the public with false statements. He demanded legal action against those legislators who had given statements against the Army and other state institutions. He demanded that all roads blocked by the PTI workers should be reopened forthwith to avoid inconvenience to the public.
KARACHI: An accountability court has endorsed the National Accountability Bureau’s decision to freeze bank accounts...
PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Wednesday condemned Wazirabad incident and said it...
ISLAMABAD: While Army Chief of Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has clearly stated that he is retiring by the end of this...
KARACHI: The unstable political situation of Pakistan is starting to affect the country’s education as well. Due to...
LAHORE: Once again, the provincial metropolis came on top of the world’s ten most polluted cities with an Air...
SUKKUR: Two Kolhi minority girls Wednesday denied their abduction and stated that they had embraced Islam on their own...
Comments