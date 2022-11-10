JUP slams Imran over long march

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e- Pakistan (JUP) on Wednesday said that Pakistan Army and the state were their red line, adding institutions should not be dragged into politics.

They said the governor’s rule should be imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for non-cooperation with the federal government.

Addressing a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, JUP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Fayyaz Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s statement and long march were an anti-state conspiracy.

JUP central joint secretary Mufti Abdul Wakil Qadir, Abdul Hadi Zaheer, provincial president of Fidayan Khatm-e-Nabuwat Qazi Shahrom Bacha, provincial spokesman for Ansar-ul-Abrar and others were also present on the occasion.

Fayyaz Khan said the allegations were being levelled against the Pakistan Army to create hatred for the armed forces despite the fact that they were protecting the motherland.

He added that the state institutions should not be dragged into politics as that would have dangerous consequences. The JUP leader said Imran Khan was making accusations against the state institutions to save, what they termed was, his dwindling political reputation.

He said the PTI leadership wanted to create a civil war in the country, adding Imran Khan loved his ego and arrogance more than the interest of the country and the nation. The country cannot afford any crisis, he added.

The JUP leader accused the PTI leaders of misleading the public with false statements. He demanded legal action against those legislators who had given statements against the Army and other state institutions. He demanded that all roads blocked by the PTI workers should be reopened forthwith to avoid inconvenience to the public.