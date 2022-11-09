Imran wants to pit people against institutions: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said Imran Khan and his party are “hatching conspiracies” to make people and institutions fight.
In a TV talk on Tuesday, he blamed the Imran government for soaring inflation and damaging economy. He said people were fully aware of the former prime minister’s “lies, corruption and conspiracies”. He said he knew how to deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and no one had to worry about the economy anymore.
He said it was in fact Khan who was to be held accountable for the economic crises surrounding Pakistan these days. Imran was politicising national institutions for a vested interest and his party was not sincere in resolving real issues.
He said Shehbaz Sharif was striving for real freedom in the country. He was leading the nation with an independent foreign policy focused on the betterment of people. He said Imran’s incompetence and bad economic policies were the reason behind the inflation being faced by people, and now Imran and his party were shamelessly blaming the incumbent government for it.
