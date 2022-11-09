 
Wednesday November 09, 2022
Newspost

Digital hunting ground

November 09, 2022

Most youngsters are completely attached to social media, living a large portion of their lives on the web. This demographic, to which I belong, pays little attention to cyber security and does not realise how prone they are to having their sensitive information stolen by hackers.

We have to be more aware of the dangers of the web and take greater precautions when it comes to protecting ourselves online.

Ratiha Ilyas

Karachi

