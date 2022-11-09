PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. AFP

LAHORE: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said PTI’s doors are open to all democratic forces to join its struggle for justice, rule of law and freedom from foreign subservience.



In a tweet on Tuesday, he termed the Wazirabad incident FIR farcical and hinted at challenging it. “On the issue of the farcical FIR, my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state and my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation,” he said.

“Today, the nation has awakened, understood and risen,” he said and added: “When we are close to our goal, no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful protests and dialogue are only for Pakistan’s Haqeeqi Azadi. For the future of Pakistan, PTI’s doors are open to all democratic forces to join our struggle for justice, rule of law and freedom from foreign subservience.”

Later, talking to media persons here, he directed his party leaders and workers to stop demonstrations in all cities, except Islamabad. He disclosed that he had no issue with the Pakistan Army and the differences with it emerged over the issue of accountability. He said it was necessary for all institutions to work within their constitutional ambit.

He said he was aware of threats to his life, therefore, he had recorded a video message before any attempt on his life. He said he had an idea that he could be targeted in Gujranwala or Gujrat.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was linked with the elements that attacked him. If the accused were not guilty, they would get clearance in the investigation process. He said he was to be targeted the way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed.

Regarding the person who attacked him, Imran said the Punjab government had been directed to maintain his security. He termed the extension of the army chief a “million dollar question”. He said the long march would start again from the point where it had stopped.

Also on Tuesday, Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid said the FIR of firing on Imran Khan was a mockery of justice because the main accused were not even mentioned in it. He said the PTI had rejected the FIR, adding that the biased attitude of the government towards Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati and now Imran Khan had come to the fore, but the conscience of some people in the PDM was still alive because PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar criticised such injustices and resigned.

The minister said: “After losing people’s support, the threats of Governor’s Rule are being made, but the situation will worsen with the Governor’s Rule, for which the government will be solely responsible.”

He said the imported government could still save not only its honour but also the country from anarchy by announcing immediate elections. “There is no solution to the current crisis other than transparent elections and we will not accept any other proposal. PTI workers will come out with Imran Khan again on Thursday and only the announcement of new elections can cool down their anger.”