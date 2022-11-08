Daesh militant killed, soldier martyred

PESHAWAR: A Daesh militant was killed and three alleged terrorists were held in an injured condition during an operation in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Monday, officials said.

They said a soldier embraced martyrdom while an army captain, Ali Waleed, was wounded during the encounter with the terrorists.

The officials said the operation was conducted in the Ghariza area of Jamrud after reports that terrorists present there were planning a major attack on Peshawar. They said the group was wanted for involvement in a number of attacks on the police stations, offices and personnel of FC and other forces.

The officials said a key Daesh militant Liaqat alias Shaheen was killed and three terrorists were held. They were involved in a number of attacks on police in Peshawar and other districts in the recent past.