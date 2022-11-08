ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party Monday rejected the special committee, formed by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to look into Senator Azam Swati issue, and demanded his [Sajrani’s] resignation.

A meeting of the PTI parliamentary party and other opposition parties was held here, where the joint opposition strongly condemned the murderous attack on Imran Khan. The forum took stock of the political scene in the backdrop of the attack on the former premier on Thursday, its role in the Parliament and the alleged violence committed against PTI Senator Muhammad Azam Swati during custody.

At the end of the meeting, the PTI parliamentary party issued a statement and expressed serious concern over the inability to register FIR against the nominated accused. The forum demanded that an FIR should be lodged immediately as per the request of the affected party so that the perpetrators of the attack could be brought to justice. The parliamentary party fully supported all four demands made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan at a press conference. It expected that the Supreme Court would take immediate action on these four demands. The meeting also vehemently condemned the “brutal, inhuman and unethical treatment” meted out to Senator Azam Swati.

The statement said that the parliamentary party rejected the Senate special committee formed in this regard and demanded the resignation of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani over violation of the sanctity of the House member Azam Swati. Sanjrani had formed a 14-member senators special committee, consisting parliamentary parties’ leaders on Sunday to inquire into an alleged video of Senator Swati.