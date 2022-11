Gunathilaka faces rape assault charges in Australia

SYDNEY: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested and charged on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney, police said, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the World Cup during the first round with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia.

“Sex crimes squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney´s east last week,” New South Wales police said in a statement.

Sri Lanka´s cricket board confirmed the man was 31-year-old Gunathilaka.

“Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that it was notified by the ICC (International Cricket Council) that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney,” it said in a statement.

“SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty.”

Gunathilaka was arrested at a hotel in Sydney in the early hours of Sunday and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police said the pair met after communicating for several days on a dating app.

“The pair met up in Sydney at a pre-arranged meeting,” Detective Superintendent Jane Doherty, commander of the New South Wales state Sex Crimes Squad, told reporters.

“They had drinks and went for something to eat before going back to the young lady´s home.

“Police will allege that whilst they´re in the home the male assaulted the female a number of times whilst performing sexual acts upon her.”