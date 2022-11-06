Punjab ACE books its own director for ‘interfering’ in govt affairs

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered a First Information Report (FIR) against its own director for “interfering in government affairs.”

According to sources, an FIR has been lodged against Dr. Bilal Saroya, Director Research, Development and Training, under pressure from Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musadiq Abbasi.

Sources claimed that Dr Bilal had talked to high-ranking officials for a copy of the FIR but they refused. The director moved court for the copy and bail. The sessions court granted bail to him and also directed the ACE to provide a copy of the FIR to him. They said that it had been decided to transfer the director twelve days ago but no reason was found by ACE’s higher authorities. On Friday, harsh words were exchanged between Dr Bilal and Anwar Shah, Director Vigilance.

Anwar Shah talked to Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Musadiq Abbasi. After it the FIR was registered. The special assistant recommend the case and the DG was informed about it. Sources claimed the ACE was divided on the issue and politically motivated cases had been handed over to Mussadiq Abbasi while the DG post had become ceremonial.

This reporter tried to contact the DG many times, but he did not respond. When contacted and asked about how Dr Bilal had interfered in government’s affairs, Musadiq Abbasi said he did not know anything about it and he would not comment on it.

According to Imtiaz Elahi Advocate, the FIR had been lodged against the director for allegedly favouring former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari by providing food to him and making seating arrangements for him at the ACE office.