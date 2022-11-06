Seven arrested in combing operation

Islamabad : The Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Sangjani, Khanna, and Shahzad Town police stations, the police spokesman said.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas by CTD, local police, and FC teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search operation 255 houses and 66 suspects, 78 Motorcycles, and 53 vehicles were checked. Moreover, one 12 Bore gun, one 30 Bore pistol with ammunition, and four illegal motorcycles were also recovered.

DIG Operations said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking.

The DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

While the police apprehended seven criminals and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Abdul Sattar and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. Khanna police arrested an accused namely Shahbaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, Koral police arrested two accused Jabbir Iqbal and Ghulam Rabani and recovered two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Adnan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Lohi Bher police arrested an accused Muhammad Anwar, and recovered 1120 grams of hashish from his possession, while the police team arrested a wanted-proclaimed offender Sajjad khan.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.